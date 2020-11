...This is a trying time for our country, and President-elect Biden has tremendous work ahead of him. This pandemic has severely damaged our economy, and too many Alaskans have been left wondering if their businesses will stay afloat, how they will pay rent, and if their children will ever return to school. I will be honest, President-elect Biden and I will have significant disagreements on the direction of our country, particularly when it comes to our economy and American energy independence ...

We may come from different parties, but I wish the President-elect well in what will no doubt be the most challenging chapter of his political career. In addition to being named the most effective Member of Congress, I am consistently rated as one of the most bipartisan. I will work with a President Biden as I have worked with nine presidents from both parties. When the president is right for Alaska, I will work with him. When he is wrong, I will stand against any effort to harm our great state. No matter what party controls the White House, America will always be great ...