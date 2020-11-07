Advertisement

Glenn Highway open again after traffic diversion as DOT&PF inspected Knik River bridges for earthquake damage

(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Glenn Highway is now open in both directions after northbound traffic was diverted to the Old Glenn Highway near Knik River.

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities inspected the Knik River bridges for earthquake damage after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Southcentral residents early Saturday morning.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the current status of the highway.

