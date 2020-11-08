512 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a record daily total of new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Alaska, 512 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, making it the state’s third-highest daily total.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 510 were in Alaska residents. No new deaths were reported, leaving the number of Alaskans who have died with the disease at 84.

The last seven days combined have reported 3,056 new COVID-19 cases; there are currently 12,120 active cases of the virus in the state.

The DHSS' coronavirus dashboard reports 7,161 individuals who are recovered or presumed recovered from having the disease. There has been a total of 18,716 reported cases of COVID-19 in Alaska since cases were first reported in the state in March.

Currently, 100 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 19 patients hospitalized are under investigation for the disease.

The two nonresident cases were found in Anchorage and another unknown location.

The resident cases were found among these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 286

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 57

Kodiak Island Borough: 6

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 48

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 7

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Juneau City and Borough: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 17

Princes of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Bethel Census Area: 28

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 3

Kusilvak Census Area: 9

Unknown: 2

