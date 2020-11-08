Advertisement

Earthquake causes cosmetic damage to a Mat-Su bridge

(KFYR)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early Saturday morning earthquakes caused cosmetic damage to a Matanuska-Susitna Valley bridge, Shannon McCarthy, Department of Transportation spokesperson, said.

She said some concrete panels on the northbound bridge of the Glenn-Parks Interchange fell off.

“Our folks got out there and took a look at that it was damaged from the earthquake, but it’s not considered structural. So they were able to give us an all clear,” McCarthy said.

Troopers said the highway was shutdown and traffic was detoured while the damage was assessed.

McCarthy said when there is a 5.0 magnitude or higher quake, like there was this morning, it’s normal practice for bridges to be inspected.

“They’re trained to look for things that would be a problem,” McCarthy said, “deformities, any kind of separations, anything that doesn’t look normal.”

The Knik River bridges were also inspected. APD said drivers were detoured while some lanes were closed today, but McCarthy said nothing significant was found.

