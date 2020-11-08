Parks Highway reopened after fatal vehicle collision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All lanes are reopened on the Parks Highway near Meadow Lakes Loop after a temporary closure due to a vehicle collision Saturday.

A dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers reports troopers responded to a scene of a collision between a sedan and a truck. The truck was going north on the Parks Highway when it struck the driver’s side of the sedan, which was turning left from Meadow Lakes Loop at the highway.

The driver was the sole passenger of the sedan and was declared deceased on scene. The two passengers in the truck remained uninjured.

Next of kin procedures are currently occuring.

