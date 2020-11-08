Advertisement

Parks Highway reopened after fatal vehicle collision

(AP)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All lanes are reopened on the Parks Highway near Meadow Lakes Loop after a temporary closure due to a vehicle collision Saturday.

A dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers reports troopers responded to a scene of a collision between a sedan and a truck. The truck was going north on the Parks Highway when it struck the driver’s side of the sedan, which was turning left from Meadow Lakes Loop at the highway.

The driver was the sole passenger of the sedan and was declared deceased on scene. The two passengers in the truck remained uninjured.

Next of kin procedures are currently occuring.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents
504 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Police warn of hazardous road conditions after multiple traffic incidents
Gov. Mike Dunleavy extends COVID-19 emergency declaration

Latest News

20 teams sign up for 2021 Iron Dog
Snow, rain, wind to hit Southcentral tonight
Rep. Young, Sen. Murkowski respond to projected Biden win
604 new COVID-19 cases sets record for highest daily total in Alaska