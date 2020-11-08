Plan in place to reduce homeless shelter strain as more people move indoors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow and the temperatures continue to fall, more and more people are in need of a warm place to stay.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people seeking emergency shelter due to many factors. We are seeing many first time homeless people who are experiencing it due to job loss,” said CEO of Bean’s Cafe Lisa Sauder.

The Sullivan Arena has been at, or very near, capacity since the fall. Bean’s Cafe, which runs the shelter, and the Municipality of Anchorage have plans in place to further reduce the strain as more people move indoors.

With spacing limitations in place due to COVID-19, Bean’s Cafe leaders are working with the municipality to ensure no one gets turned away. They are currently using hotel units to keep additional people from the cold as the shelter reaches capacity. According to the municipality, the hotel rooms are Federal Emergency Management Agency funded as non-congregate sheltering.

“As of [Friday] night, we had 397 people in shelter here, and then we had another 117 that were in hotel rooms around here, in order to make the cots available for other people at the shelter,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Sullivan Arena shelter operations director.

McLaughlin says the additional hotel rooms and safety measures in place have helped keep COVID-19 spread within the shelter to a minimum.

“Last week, we had 200 tests and we had three positives, so three out of 200 we felt we were shoring up and keeping the indoors safe,” said McLaughlin. “We also mandate that people wear masks unless they’re on their cots and all staff have to wear masks at all times while they’re indoors.”

On a positive note, leaders say the possibility of a hotel room stay has been an incentive for good behavior within the shelter. “Our incident reports are down, our transports are down, and we’re finding that we have a calmer inside because of the opportunity to have these hotel rooms,” said McLaughlin.

Another option the muni says it’s working on is providing warming shelters to accommodate additional people, but the ultimate goal is permanent housing.

“We just started our case management staff for the rapid re-housing program based out of those units. We started last week, and so we have a couple of people. One person had an interview for an apartment this week and we hope to see those people moving out to apartments starting next week,” said Nancy Burke, the homeless services coordinator for the municipality.

Burke says 330 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among the homeless population and within shelters. Out of those cases, she says 11 are currently active.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.