Snow, rain, wind to hit Southcentral tonight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A major storm is headed toward Southcentral Saturday night, which will start with snow and turn to rain by Sunday morning. Anchorage could see 1 to 2 inches of snow. Rain is expected to mix with snow starting at about 11 p.m. with the precipitation turning to all rain by early Sunday morning.

The storm will bring heavy snow to the Susitna Valley with some areas seeing 9 to 20 inches of snow. The highest totals are expected along the Alaska Range. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 6 p.m. Sunday. Travel could be difficult with visibilities limited due to heavy snowfall.

A High Wind Warning is in place for Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage starting at 9 p.m. Saturday and extending through 9 a.m. Sunday. Winds out of the east are expected 40 to 60 mph with gusts to 75 mph. The winds will peak last tonight and die down quickly by Sunday morning. High winds can blow around loose debris and cause power outages.

A large storm is moving through Southcentral and will head into the Interior on Sunday. (KTUU)

As the storm moves through the Interior on Sunday, most of the region will be under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories. Fairbanks could see another 2 to 4 inches of snow. Areas around the Central Interior can expect 5 to 9 inches of snow. The storm should move through the Interior by Monday morning.

The Panhandle is also expecting heavy snow on Sunday with Skagway seeing 2 to 4 inches of snow and 6 to 9 inches of snow expected near White Pass. Juneau and much of the center Panhandle will also see between 1 and 4 inches of snow.

