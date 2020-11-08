Advertisement

Snow turns to rain and back to heavy snow

A winter storm is moving through Southcentral making travel difficult.
A winter storm is moving through Southcentral making travel difficult.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:52 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to turn to rain briefly this afternoon but then should turn back to snow. An additional 3 to 7 inches of snow is expected for Anchorage. Areas near the mountains will see the heaviest amounts. The snow on top of already existing ice will make roads slick and travel could be very difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until midnight for Anchorage.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for areas of the Susitna Valley until 6 p.m. Sunday. Heavy snowfall is expected with an additional 7 to 18 inches likely to fall. Travel could be very difficult as well and visibilities could be limited due to the heavy snowfall.

