21 displaced, one seriously injured in East Anchorage apartment fire

One person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in East Anchorage Sunday afternoon.
By Makayla Clark
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:42 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in East Anchorage Sunday afternoon.

Alex Boyd, the Anchorage Fire Department assistant chief said the initial call came in just before 4:30, and the fire was under control in about a half hour.

Boyd said three of six units in the apartment complex on the 5300 block of Taku Drive were heavily damaged, and 21 people are displaced.

About 21 units responded, he said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Boyd said.

This is the second home fire today. Sunday morning, there was one in South Anchorage. No one was injured in that fire.

