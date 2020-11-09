465 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 465 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Monday. There were no new deaths reported, leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths at 84.

The 465 new cases come after a record-breaking daily total of 604 new COVID-19 cases was reported Saturday.

Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 491 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Currently, an additional 103 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 16 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Nine of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state remains at a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. There are 46 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department COVID-19 dashboard states there are 17 ICU beds and 114 inpatient beds available in the municipality.

There have been a total of 20,300 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska residents and nonresidents. According to the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard, 13,055 of those cases are still considered active and infectious.

Resident cases were reported in these regions:

Municipality of Anchorage: 228

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 46

Northwest Region: 10

Other interior Region: 11

Other Southeast Region - Northern: Five

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 59

Other Southeast Region - Southern: Nine

City and Borough of Juneau: 12

Southwest region: Five

Y-K Delta Region: 54

Unknown: Two

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.