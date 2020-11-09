Advertisement

Alaska Airlines CEO to retire in March, replaced by insider

Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks during an employee event to unveil the airline's new...
Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden speaks during an employee event to unveil the airline's new logo and livery, Monday, Jan. 25, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:24 AM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - The CEO of Alaska Airlines is retiring next spring and will be replaced by the airline’s president.

Alaska Air Group said Monday that Brad Tilden will retire as CEO on March 31. He’s been CEO for the last eight years. The new CEO will be Ben Minicucci, who’s been at Alaska Airlines for 16 years and was elevated to president in 2016, putting him in line to become the next CEO. Tilden will stay on the company board as chairman.

Seattle-based Alaska is the nation’s fifth-biggest airline and is particularly strong on the West Coast. Like other carriers, Alaska has been hit hard by a pandemic that has devastated air travel.

