ASD Board to hold special meeting on the return to in-person learning

File Photo
File Photo(Source: WTOC)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 5:43 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District Board will hold a special meeting Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the return of in-person learning.

The meeting will be held both in person and online. There will be one hour during the meeting for public testimony. Those who want to testify will have two minutes each. If not all are able to testify within the hour, testimonies will be continued after the meeting.

Those interested in testifying will need to sign up by 2 p.m. on Monday.

In-person learning for students in Pre-K through 2nd grade is set to return on Nov. 16.

