ASD cancels return to in-person learning

The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:32 PM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will not resume in-person learning for Pre-K through grade 2, self-contained special education classrooms, or Whaley School on November 16 as previously announced earlier this month. In an email addressed to ASD staff and families, Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop made the announcement citing increasing community spread of the virus and the rising demand placed on the Anchorage medical community.

“The conditions across Anchorage are currently threatening to push the community’s medical capacity beyond its limits, as reflected on our COVID-19 decision monitoring. Additionally, the increasing number of close contacts has the potential to significantly reduce ASD’s ability to staff schools with predictability. Delaying in-person learning has been a heartbreaking decision, as we all have become aware that the best way to ensure we educate all children for success in life includes in-person learning,” Bishop said in the email.

In the email, Bishop said ASD remains determined to get kids back into the classroom as soon as COVID-19 conditions allow. More details on the status of in-person learning for all students are expected to be announced on November 15. Deena also said families in need of services related to food insecurities, technical assistance and mental health resources are encouraged to call the District’s help line, 907-742-HELP.

