Advertisement

Bidens bringing two German shepherds, one a rescue, to White House

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:22 PM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - When President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden move into the White House, their four-legged family members will join them.

The Bidens have two German shepherds named Champ and Major. They got Champ as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president and fostered Major before adopting him from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

Major will be one of the first rescue dogs in the White House.

During the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden campaigned on social media with a promise to “bring dogs back to the White House.”

President Donald Trump and his family do not have any dogs or other pets, breaking the tradition of “first pet.” In the administration prior, President Barack Obama and his family had two Portuguese water dogs, both adopted while Obama was in office.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Big Lake shakes Southcentral residents
604 new COVID-19 cases sets record for highest daily total in Alaska
Acting mayor announces update to Anchorage emergency orders, strengthening COVID-19 restrictions within the municipality
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
Earthquake causes cosmetic damage to a Mat-Su bridge

Latest News

Modified mask order takes effect Monday in Anchorage
ASD cancels return to in-person learning
Eta strikes Florida Keys; expected to become hurricane
Critical in-person labs take place at UAA with safety measures in place