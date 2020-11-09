Critical in-person labs take place at UAA with safety measures in place

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Even in a time of a pandemic, some classes just can’t be taught online. About 86% of all courses at the University of Alaska-Anchorage are being taught using alternate methods, like Zoom and other forms of distance learning. However, there are just some courses that can’t be taught over a video conference, like in the medical field, in which hands on learning is considered critical.

Olivia Swonger is a student in the Doctor of Pharmacy Program. “We get familiar with, at a hands on level, with the glassware, how to weigh things, and just kind of the ins and outs, and those nuances that you wouldn’t be able to learn otherwise from just reading a book, or having it over Zoom,” said Swonger.

Other courses still being taught with face to face meetings include automotive repair, aviation piloting and maintenance, and other health related fields. Swonger meets with other students in person for their compounding lab once a week.

“With the compounding lab, this involves designing drug dosage forms like capsules, suppositories, suspensions, creams, ointments, any dosage form that you can think of,” said Dr. Tom Wadsworth, UAA-ISU PharmD Assistant Dean. “It’s almost like a cooking class. You can’t learn to cook by just reading books. You actually have to do that to learn the methods.”

They are taking safety into account and adhering to a plan which falls in line with state, federal and community guidelines. “That includes the PPE, social distancing, hand washing and hygiene stations, and of course, frequent cleanings.” said Wadsworth. “We’ve been able to do that. We had to adjust some of the classes, and class sizes, so that we didn’t exceed what we call COVID capacity inside the rooms.”

It’s a fine balance between learning to treat an illness, and working to prevent the spread of one.

“You learn to just manage the hurdles as they come, and this pandemic was one of them,” said Swonger. “I enjoy working with patients, and making sure that the way that they’re taking their medication is safe, what they’re taking is appropriate for what they’re treating, and making sure Alaskans stay healthy is my goal.”

Alaska has a long standing shortage of pharmacists, which is in part why UAA partnered with Idaho State University to offer the program in Alaska in 2016. It’s part of an effort to get more pharmacists out into rural settings in Alaska, where they are sorely needed.

“Those are very difficult to recruit areas, with high turnovers,” said Wadsworth. “An example of that is many of the health systems in Alaska are understaffed even still to this day where they don’t have 24/7 coverage with a pharmacist. They have to actually outsource out of the state to an online or tele-pharmacy service.”

The program graduated its first class of six students this year. Wadsworth says three of them are already practicing pharmacists in Alaska.

