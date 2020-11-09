Modified mask mandate takes effect Monday for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Anchorage’s acting mayor does not like the way COVID-19 is impacting the city.

“Our current COVID-19 trajectory is dangerous,” said Austin Quinn-Davidson. “We must get our COVID numbers under control now to save lives, and to support our businesses.”

Quinn-Davidson has modified Emergency Order 13, which takes effect Monday morning. It removes most exceptions to the face covering requirement. Anyone who enters a business will have to wear some form of face covering.

“No one likes masks, it is not ideal for practically any activity,” said Robert Brewster, owner of the Alaska Club. “But over the last six months, and 500,000 visits under our belt, the Alaska Club has not had any reported transmission of COVID-19.”

Anchorage students are getting ready to return to in-person learning at school. Anyone over the age of five will have to wear a mask.

“We know of course masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, we want to keep our kids safe,” Quinn-Davidson said.

The changes come as COVID-19 cases increase in the city. There’s concern that could overwhelm hospitals.

“It’s not just COVID patients who wouldn’t receive care, anyone in our community could be turned away,” said Quinn-Davidson.

Several businesses closed for good during the ‘hunker down’ order issued back in March by then-Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. A similar order may be coming.

“In the next couple of weeks, if we don’t see a significant change because of individual actions, we’re heading for some pretty significant restrictions,” warned Quinn-Davidson, as nothing’s off the table to slow the spread of the virus.

Quinn-Davidson also modified Emergency Order 14. It limits school capacity to 50%, and limits the size of indoor and outdoor gatherings, depending on whether food and drinks are served.

She is also hiring new enforcement officers to make sure businesses obey the new rules.

