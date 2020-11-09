Advertisement

MSBSD buildings closed due to winter weather road conditions

(KWCH)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:53 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District says a handful of school buildings in the district are closed Monday because of winter weather road conditions.

SCHOOL BUILDING CLOSURE for Monday, November 9 for Willow Elementary, Talkeetna Elementary, Trapper Creek Elementary,...

Posted by Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District on Monday, November 9, 2020

The district says Willow Elementary, Talkeetna Elementary, Trapper Creek Elementary, Beryozova and Su Valley Jr/Sr High School are closed.

MSBSD says teachers will reach out to students with more information.

As for other the Anchorage School District and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, KPBSD says school at Tebughna School is canceled. ASD has not posted any delays or cancelations on its social media as of the writing of this article.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

