Some heavy snow totals over the weekend, more is expected in some areas Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday will be mostly sunny after some early clouds while Anchorage warms up 32 degrees with light winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Monday night with light winds and a low of 21 degrees. Partly cloudy on Tuesday in Anchorage with light winds, 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 30 degrees. Tuesday night with 10 mph winds, 55 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and cloudy skies, temperatures will drop down to 29 degrees. Looking ahead, cloudy for Wednesday with 10 mph winds, a 50 percent chance for rain and a high of 37 degrees.

Storms (over the eastern Kenai Peninsula) will bring strong winds snow, rain and a combination of both to Southcentral Alaska on Monday. As the storms move from west to east then heavier amounts of snow look to be dumped along Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. Light snow mixed with rain across the Mat-Sua and the Anchorage Bowl should start to taper off (early) Monday morning.

Strong breezes with dangerous wind gusts will develop for Thompson Pass and higher elevations, with wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph on Monday. As the storms exit the region, breezy conditions will continue over Prince William Sound on Monday and Monday night, especially near Whittier and through the Pass. Much of the windy conditions will stay east of the Kenai Peninsula, as conditions stay relatively quiet there for the next couple of days. Strong winds in Kodiak yesterday should still be on the breezy side until Monday afternoon. Kodiak will be warmer the next couple of days as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40′s while low temps only drop down into the mid to upper 30′s. For the most part, the wet and snowy conditions will diminish across Southcentral Alaska through Monday afternoon, with the skies clearing as the bulk of clouds and snowy weather departs from the region Monday evening.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, storms will be over the Bering Strait with another system over the northern Gulf. Storms will stretch form the Norton Sound all the way down into the Gulf of Alaska on Thursday. By this time, most of southern mainland Alaska should be in the cold sector as these storms pull colder air down from the north while bringing snow (Gulf Storm) to the southwest and Southcentral Alaska on Thursday. On Friday, storms over the Gulf should move off to the southeast, which will bring colder, drier air into Southcentral. To the west, the low-pressure storm over the Norton Sound should begin to move south, which will likely bring snow to coastal Southwest Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Central and Eastern Aleutian Islands. As the storms push south, stronger winds are also expected over the central Bering Sea through Saturday. By Sunday, cold and dry air is expected to move over the southern mainland while the next system approaches the western Bering Sea from the Kamchatka Peninsula (Russia).

