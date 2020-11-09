Storm plows through Southcentral leaving heavy snow, messy roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The large storm moving through Southcentral has left behind some heavy snow with totals of 10 to 18 inches of snow reported near Talkeetna. Sutton saw 17 inches of snow and the official total from the Anchorage National Weather Service office was 5 inches as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Midtown and Eagle River saw about 4 inches of snow come down.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue through the evening for the Susitna Valley, Anchorage and parts of the Copper River Basin. Anchorage could see another 2 inches of snow and parts of the Valleys could see an additional 5 inches before the storm is finished.

The weather changes dramatically on Monday with sunshine for most of the Southcentral region. The sun doesn’t stick around for long with a chance of snow likely to come through again Tuesday night.

The storm isn’t done with the Alaska just yet. Still expecting some heavy rain across the Southeast Sunday night. Heavy snow expected around Skagway and White Pass. Fairbanks is looking at some light rain tonight. Watch for slick roads as that rain falls on snow.

