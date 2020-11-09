Advertisement

Updated menu, celeb collaborations, pump McDonald’s sales

Same-store sales jumped 4.6% in the U.S.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and...
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:21 AM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - McDonald’s U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter with new menu items and attention-grabbing celebrity collaborations.

And the burger giant says more is coming. In a virtual meeting for investors Monday, McDonald’s said a much-anticipated chicken sandwich with pickles — an answer to competitors like Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A — will go on sale in the U.S. early next year. And the company is also developing its own plant-based burger, McPlant, which it will begin testing next year.

Share of plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat plummeted 8% on that news. McDonald’s tested Beyond Meat patties at Canadian restaurants earlier this year, but ended the trial in April.

With new choices like spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotions with rapper Travis Scott, McDonald’s exceeded most projections for the third quarter.

It wasn’t the same story outside of the U.S., where sales between July and September failed to match last year’s levels, and McDonald’s warned that a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions.

“We’re pleased with our recovery to date, but we also understand there inevitably will be more starts and stops with the virus resurgences,” McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said Monday in a conference call with investors.

Infections in the U.S. have now begun to surge as well. But 95% of U.S. McDonald’s have drive-thru windows, which has allowed restaurants to continue to operate even though less than 20% have opened their dining rooms. Globally, only 65% of McDonald’s have drive-thru windows.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million COVID-19 cases globally as of Sunday. The U.S., with about 4% of the world’s population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.

McDonald’s same-store sales — or sales at locations open at least a year — jumped 4.6% in the U.S. Customer traffic fell, but when diners came, they spent more on larger group orders. Dinner was particularly strong, McDonald’s said, but other times of day were elevated as well.

The meal promotion with Scott, introduced in September, was the first time McDonald’s featured a celebrity’s name on its menu since a Michael Jordan-branded meal deal in 1992. For $6, customers could order Scott’s favorite meal: a Quarter Pounder, fries and a Sprite. Scott’s Cactus Jack brand also designed clothes for McDonald’s employees.

Ozan said there will be more celebrity tie-ups to come. Last month, McDonald’s introduced a limited-time meal collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin.

McDonald’s also got a lift from the September introduction of spicy McNuggets. It was the first time the company had introduced a new style since McNuggets debuted in 1983.

In December, McDonald’s plans to bring back the McRib sandwich for a limited time. It’s the first time in eight years that the McRib will be on U.S. menus.

Globally, McDonald’s same-store sales fell 2.2% in the third quarter, with sales increases in Japan and Australia offset by declines in China, Europe and Latin America. Still, that was significantly better than the 24% drop the company saw in the second quarter.

Third quarter net income rose 10% to $1.8 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $2.22 per share.

That surpassed Wall Street’s expectations of $1.91 per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue fell 2% to $5.4 billion. That was in line with expectations.

Shares of the Chicago company slipped nearly 2% in midday trading.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

512 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Alaska
Modified mask mandate takes effect Monday for Anchorage
Earthquake causes cosmetic damage to a Mat-Su bridge
One person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in East Anchorage Sunday afternoon.
21 displaced, one seriously injured in East Anchorage apartment fire
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
ASD cancels return to in-person learning

Latest News

Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, and his wife, Candy Carson, walk on...
Trump election party draws scrutiny as Carson tests positive
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in...
Kremlin: Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end