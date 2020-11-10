4 men indicted after robbing Anchorage’s Granny’s Guns and shooting at police

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four men are each facing up to 20 years in prison after they allegedly robbed Granny’s Guns in Anchorage, stole multiple SUVs, shot at police and set one of the vehicles on fire.

The men were identified as 24-year-old Gian Carlo Clemente Pangilinan, 21-year-old Muna Junior Rhode, 38-year-old Kao Chiang Saelee and 24-year-old Hans Mikaele Wells.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on June 6, 2019, the men drove a stolen Chevrolet Trailblazer to Wrightway Auto Carrier where they burglarized the businesses and stole a GMC Sierra. They then drove both vehicles to Whaley School where they ditched the Trailblazer, only to take another stolen SUV and drive it into the front windows of Granny’s Guns. Once inside, the indictment says Pangilinan, Rhode, and Wells loaded 22 firearms into the bed of the stolen GMC Sierra, and all four men took off.

Once at another location, the indictment says they loaded the loot into a black GMC Denali, and Wells and two others set the stolen GMC Sierra on fire.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, later that day, Anchorage police found Rhode while he was driving the GMC Denali and tried to pull him over. That’s when the indictment says multiple shots were fired from a nearby truck that Pangilinan and Wells were in. The two vehicles took off and police chased for a while but ended the pursuit.

“The indictment further alleges that between June 18, 2019, and June 20, 2019, Pangilinan, Rhode, and Wells attempted to recover an impounded vehicle which contained one of the stolen firearms from the Granny’s Guns burglary,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement.

The four men were eventually arrested on charges of conspiracy, theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and tampering with evidence. Rhode and Saelee were also charged with felon in possession of firearms.

Pangilinan was found guilty of one count of possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in January. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

