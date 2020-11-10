8 new deaths, 531 new COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting eight new COVID-19 deaths along with 531 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Tuesday’s daily count sets a record for new deaths reported in a single day. The previous record was six deaths.

The new deaths bring the total deaths to 92. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 504 people have been hospitalized. An additional 103 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and another 17 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of those patients, 10 are on a ventilator.

The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard states there are 48 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department says the municipality only has 20 adult ICU beds available. The AHD indicator for adult non-ICU inpatient beds is in the red with only 102 beds available.

Most of the resident cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 229 cases in Anchorage, three cases in Chugiak and 10 cases in Eagle River. The Bethel Census Area also saw a large number of COVID-19 cases with 67 new cases reported in the region.

The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard reports seven new nonresident COVID-19 cases. Nonresidents with COVID-19 were reported in Anchorage with one, Prudhoe Bay with two, Northwest Arctic Borough with two and two are listed as unknown location.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says 20,832 residents and nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19. DHSS says 13,579 of those cases are still considered active and infectious.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 242

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 62

Kodiak: Two

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: Five

Healy: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 40

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Two

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Two

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 53

Nome Census Area: One

North Slope Borough: 15

Northwest Arctic Borough: Five

Juneau: Four

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: Nine

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: One

Bethel Census Area: 67

Dillingham Census Area: Two

Kusilvak Census Area: Nine

