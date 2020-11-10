Advertisement

Alaska absentee ballot count begins Tuesday

(WAGM)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The process of counting thousands of Alaska absentee ballots will begin Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer released the schedule for how the ballot count will be performed, saying that with a record number of absentee ballots issued this year, as well as those who voted early, the job is being taken “very seriously."

“It is the mission of my office and the Division of Elections to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by administering elections with the highest level of professional standards, integrity, security, accuracy, and fairness,” said Meyer in a prepared statement.

Region I will begin counting at 10 a.m., tallying absentee ballots from House District 29 that were received by Oct. 28, House District 34 ballots that were received by Oct. 29, all questioned ballots from both House Districts 29 and 34 and early votes from House Districts 29, 30 and 34 that were cast between Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

Region II-A will begin counting at 9:30 a.m., tallying absentee ballots received by Oct. 31 from House Districts 15-16 and 19-21 and early votes from House Districts 14-16, 19-21 and 26-27 cast between Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Region II-MS will begin counting at 9 a.m., tallying absentee ballots received by Nov. 1 from House Districts 7-8 and 10-12 and early votes from the same House Districts that were cast between Oct. 31 through Nov. 3.

Region III will begin at 9 a.m., counting absentee ballots that were received by Nov. 4 from House Districts 1-6 and 9, all questioned votes from districts 1-6 and 9 and predicts 39 and 40. Early votes from all districts that were cast between Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 will also be counted.

Region IV will not be counting votes on Tuesday.

The results will be updated twice Tuesday, once at 5 p.m., and again at the close of business.

Preliminary election results have been reported. The numbers will be updated here as results continue to come in.

The Division of Elections says it will announce when the next vote count day will occur on Tuesday.

