Alaska races could shift as absentee ballots start being counted Tuesday

JUNEAU Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Elections will start counting absentee ballots on Tuesday and preliminary Election Day results could change. The number of uncounted ballots is close to 45% of the total votes cast for the general election.

Alaska will be the last state to count absentee ballots after New York began counting those ballots on Monday. The Division of Elections has said the one-week delay in counting allows officials to check ballots cast in-person to ensure that no one inadvertently voted a second time by mail.

Alaska’s regional elections offices will start counting some outstanding ballots on Tuesday and updated results will start being announced around 5 p.m.

“It is the mission of my office and the Division of Elections to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by administering elections with the highest level of professional standards, integrity, security, accuracy, and fairness,” said Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day to be counted, but they can arrive at the division until Nov. 18 if they were mailed from outside the United States.

The uncounted ballots include a record number of absentee ballots and in-person early voting done between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2. Around 10,000 questioned ballots will be added to the roughly 145,000 absentee ballots and early voting ballots yet to be counted.

Preliminary results seen across Alaska on Election Day could see a significant “blue shift” once absentee ballots are counted. Some campaign strategists question how big that shift will be.

President Donald Trump is up by 30 points against former Vice President Joe Biden for Alaska’s three electoral votes. The Associated Press projected Biden won the race for the White House on Saturday.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is also up by over 30 points against Dr. Al Gross, an independent running as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

“We are going to win, we are going to win big,” Sullivan said on the night of Nov. 3. “Because our best days are ahead of us.”

Sullivan’s campaign has said that registered Democratic and Republican voters have cast absentee ballots in roughly equal numbers, effectively canceling each other out. The Gross campaign would need to win a huge majority of the remaining ballots cast by independent voters to claim victory.

The Gross campaign has continued to insist that there is a viable pathway to victory. “While we don’t have the complete results tonight, we do know this, victory is definitely within reach,” Gross said on election night.

Gross would need to win over two-thirds of the total number of uncounted ballots to defeat Sullivan.

Republican Rep. Don Young is up by 27 points against independent Alyse Galvin.

“Given the lead Congressman Young is enjoying, the campaign is very confident that his lead will be maintained and he’ll be heading back to DC for his 25th term,” said Truman Reed, Young’s campaign manager, on Monday. “Statistically speaking, our opponent would need to get almost 7 out of every 10 votes being counted to win, which has extremely low probabilities. Alaskans for Don Young feels good about our chances of winning.”

“We’re feeling optimistic,” said Malcolm Phelan, Galvin’s campaign manager. “We’ve heard some numbers that have us believe the remaining ballots are going to skew heavily in our direction. So, we’re going to remain patient as we wait for those to be counted.”

Absentee ballots could also see shifts for two ballot measures.

Ballot Measure 1 would raise taxes on Alaska’s legacy oilfields. It would need to receive over two-thirds of the uncounted ballots across Alaska to become law. OneAlaska, the no campaign for Ballot Measure 1, was “encouraged” by the Election Day results that put it 55,000 votes ahead of the yes campaign.

Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski, a supporter of the yes campaign, said that the deficit was likely too large to be made up by absentee ballots. “I think it is probably a little bit out of reach, I think it will be close, I think it will end up being within a few percentage points,” he said.

Ballot Measure 2 has a narrower deficit to make up, it would need to win just under 60% of the uncounted ballots to enact a ranked-choice voting system in Alaska.

Scott Kendall, the campaign counsel for Alaskans for Better Elections, said the yes campaign is confident that it will see a big jump from independent voters. “You’re going to see our numbers rise, you’re going to see that gap close,” he said.

Brett Huber, the campaign chair for Defend Alaska Elections, was similarly confident in a positive result for the no campaign. “We’re feeling really good,” he said.

Huber said that it was unlikely that Alaska would see the big shifts in statewide races that have been seen in the Lower 48 when absentee ballots are counted.

Five Democratic incumbents are currently trailing against their challengers for the Alaska Legislature, some by wide margins.

Wielechowski is down by two points against Republican Madeleine Gaiser but expects to win comfortably once absentee ballots are counted. “We feel pretty confident that we’re going to win by at least 1,000 votes, and probably more, quite frankly,” he said.

Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Adam Wool is down by nine points while Anchorage Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck is down by 14 points. Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins is down by seven points and Anchorage Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz is down by eight points.

“Tomorrow is going to give us a lot of clarity,” Kendall said. “But tomorrow, in close races, it may still not be the final word. We may take a few of these all the way until the 18th.”

