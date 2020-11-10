Advertisement

Alaska Tlingits hold memorial ceremony online amid pandemic

Provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, this photo shows a Nov. 5, 2020, Zoom memorial...
Provided by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, this photo shows a Nov. 5, 2020, Zoom memorial service for Tlingit elder David Katzeek, conducted by the Sealaska Heritage Institute, showing the hall in Juneau, Alaska, where his memorial service would have been performed if the pandemic hadn't made that impossible. Cultural leaders scrambled when Katzeek died at age 77 in late October 2020, to find a way to still hold the traditional memorial during a pandemic. (Sealaska Heritage Institute via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:07 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - When tribal elder David Katzeek died in October, Tlingit leaders in Alaska scrambled to find a way to hold a traditional memorial ceremony during a pandemic.

Their task was to balance honoring him with protecting the living from the coronavirus. The Sealaska Heritage Institute in Juneau has been transforming its in-person programming to virtual events, and figured this was the next step in helping preserve Tlingit culture. The institute hosted a Zoom memorial gathering and livestreamed it online.

The experience was such a success, it’s now the basis for guides being written for others to use technology to conduct ancient rites safely amid the pandemic. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modified mask mandate takes effect Monday for Anchorage
JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base
465 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Photo from Lower Kuskokwim School District website
Former Bethel elementary school principal pleads guilty to attempting to persuade child to engage in sexual activitiy
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
ASD cancels return to in-person learning

Latest News

Anchorage School Board to consider delaying school year
Former Gov. Bill Walker involved in private group seeking to take over Alaska LNG
(KTUU)
Effort to get body cameras for APD requires funding, creation of new policies
Some of Alaska's absentee ballots will start being counted Tuesday with the first set of...
Alaska races could shift as absentee ballots start being counted Tuesday