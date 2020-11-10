Expect a windy Tuesday and a high of 34 degrees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday will be partly cloudy while Anchorage warms up 34 degrees with 15 mph winds but 35 mph winds along Turnagain Arm. Cloudy skies for Tuesday night with 15 mph winds, 50 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a low of 30 degrees. Cloudy on Wednesday in Anchorage with a 60% chance of rain, 10 mph winds, 55 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 37 degrees. Wednesday night with cloudy skies, a 50% chance of snow, 10 mph winds, 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm, temperatures will drop down to 31 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy for Thursday with 10 mph winds, a 50% chance for snow and a high of 33 degrees.

The big snow event storm is pushing off to the east but the next winter storm that developed in the Bering Sea will start to extend into the western Gulf of Alaska by Tuesday afternoon. The storm will continue to spread east across the Gulf and inland through Wednesday morning. The system will bring strong breezes to strong winds for the Kenai Peninsula on Tuesday and through Tuesday afternoon that could continue to blow across Southcentral into Thursday. Warmer air will move in across the Gulf with these storms and into the coastal areas including the Western Kenai Peninsula. Mountain blocking will keep several areas along the Western Kenai Peninsula through the Anchorage Bowl a bit dry with only minimal amounts of rain there for the next couple of days. As for the Prince William Sound, Cordova and the Copper River Basin, increased rain and a chance for snow will reach those areas as the storm moves inland through Wednesday. Over Kodiak Island, breezy to strong winds out of the south will start to kick in Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Strong winds and gusts will pass through Kodiak especially near Mill Bay, Monashka Bay and Spruce Island Wednesday evening before winds taper off around Midnight Wednesday.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Monday, conditions will start to improve throughout the area. High pressure will build in from the Interior and the Bering Sea. The high-pressure system will send colder air down from the north spiking up winds along the Gulf Coast and Cook Inlet. This set up will result in widespread rain showers and gusty winds out of the north for the Eastern Aleutian Islands/Alaska Peninsula through the weekend. The tug and pull between systems will lessen and will allow conditions to calm down even further early next week, especially for the South Alaskan Mainland. Storms will move out of Siberia (Russia) on Monday, towards the Bering Strait. These storms will continue to be monitored, but for now, the system looks to stay north and west of the state allowing for quiet conditions in Southcentral.

