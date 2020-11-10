Former Gov. Bill Walker involved in private group seeking to take over Alaska LNG

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For four decades, multiple governors have tried to make the Alaska LNG pipeline project a reality. The 800-mile natural gas line, which would tap reserves in Prudhoe Bay and bring that gas south to Nikiski, is closer to happening now than it has been for some time.

In May, the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. got federal approval to move forward with the project. Now, the state is looking for another group to take ownership of the project and former Gov. Bill Walker is part of a private group that is seeking to take over where AGDC left off.

The four current members of that group are Walker, former AGDC President Keith Meyer and business owner Bernie Karl, who also happens to serve as the vice chair of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, and a union — Laborers’ Local 341.

Walker is no stranger to the concept of constructing another pipeline. He traveled to Asia as part of his administration’s extensive effort to secure investors for the state-run project. The deals and agreements signed during his time in office have since fallen through. Now he and Meyer believe that the time is right for a privately funded approach.

“I’m not saying we are shovel ready,” Walker said, “Not saying that at all ... but boy are we closer than if we were starting today. Some of those permits took nearly a decade to obtain.”

In June, the AGDC announced an updated project cost of $38.7 billion — about $5 billion lower than previous estimates. Now, the corporation is attempting to identify a suitable party to take over the project by the end of 2020.

“We will engage with them, hopefully, this week, to see their level of interest,” Walker said. “They hope to have somebody identified by the end of this year, then to have the transition by June of next year.”

If the new group “Alaska Gasline and LNG” is selected to lead the project, Meyer says they have already set a firm date of March 2028 to begin operations. It will mark 60 years since oil was discovered at Prudhoe Bay.

