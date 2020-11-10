Advertisement

Healthy Living: More Than Sad virtual event

By Ariane Aramburo
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:19 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Healthy living isn’t just about focusing on the physical, but it’s the mental health too. Given the times we’re in with the Coronavirus pandemic and kids learning virtually, West High School and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are hosting an event for parents on how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems. It’s called More Than Sad: Suicide Prevention for Parents.

The virtual event will touch on topics of how to recognize risk factors and warning signs. What can parents do to protect their teen or tween from suicide risk? What if they don’t want to talk and why taking care of your own mental health, talking about it openly and seeking therapy when needed is one way to model healthy practices.

There is help and you can become an advocate to help prevent it. Click here to register for the virtual event, which is, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to attend the free event.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can always call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the word TALK to 741741.

