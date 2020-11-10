Advertisement

‘I got them back’: APD gets hosed for Special Olympics fundraising

Polar Plunge goes virtual during the pandemic
Special Olympian, Ayesha Abdul-Jillil sprays three Anchorage Police Department Officers with...
Special Olympian, Ayesha Abdul-Jillil sprays three Anchorage Police Department Officers with the help of the fire department for a Virtual Polar Plunge Challenge.(Taylor Clark)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:37 AM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are a lot of virtual adaptations in the times of COVID-19. Now among the creative solutions to limiting large gatherings is the Virtual Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“Most years we jump into Goose Lake,” said Special Olympics Alaska CEO and President Sue Perles, “and with COVID and the pandemic, we just can’t do that this year, so we’re asking people to plunge in their own way.”

Ayesha Abdul-Jillil said it can really be anything involving water and cold temperatures. She said something like buckets of water or even water balloons would suffice.

Abdul-Jillil is a serious Special Olympian. She said she’s been competing since 2001, has brought home many medals and set some records in events like shot-put and bowling.

For her Virtual Polar Plunge, she had a long-time friend and big-time supporter of Special Olympics Alaska, APD Officer Matthew Fraize help her out. Her version of the plunge was a lot like the ALS Ice-Bucket Challenge that was largely popular years ago.

Based on the video, she got pretty cold. She and Fraize hugged it out, but she knew he’d get what was coming to him.

“I challenged all of APD and got him back,” Abdul-Jillil said.

With a little help from the Anchorage Fire Department, she got him and two other school resource offers. And she got them good.

All suited up in firefighter gear, Abdul-Jillil soaked the APD officers on a snowy Monday morning with a fire hose. Fraize said they got pretty cold, but they looked like kids playing in the sprinkler during the summer.

Fraize and Abdul-Jillil are even now. As for the firefighters who helped them get soaked? Fraize proudly challenged them and APD command staff to do the next Virtual Polar Plunge.

One doesn’t have to be a first responder or a Special Olympian to participate this year. Those who want to get in on the challenge, or just donate, can do so on the Special Olympics Alaska website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modified mask mandate takes effect Monday for Anchorage
JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base
465 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
ASD cancels return to in-person learning
One person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in East Anchorage Sunday afternoon.
21 displaced, one seriously injured in East Anchorage apartment fire

Latest News

Potters, fiber artists create an online auction to support Downtown Soup Kitchen
Potters, fiber artists create online auction to support Downtown Soup Kitchen
Putting food in a Blessing Box is an easy way to help someone in need.
Blessing Boxes offer food for anyone in need
For the past few years, several times a month, Moore and her daughter have made the rounds of...
Blessing Boxes
The GIFT program provides gifts for children up to the age of 14.
Changes to Salvation Army GIFT program include a drive-thru event and preregistration