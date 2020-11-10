Multiple vehicle collisions reported as Southcentral sees snowy weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Southcentral Alaska enters the winter season, snowy and icy road conditions have residents on alert.

Since 6 a.m. Monday morning, the Anchorage Police Department says there have been 14 collisions without injuries, five collisions that resulted in injuries and 16 vehicles in distress.

In the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the school district closed several school buildings due to “winter weather road conditions.”

A combination of snow, freezing rain and sleet fell across Southcentral this weekend. A record amount of precipitation fell in Anchorage Sunday alone. The amount of liquid water measured at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Aiport was 0.91 inches, which beats the previous record of 0.65 inches set Nov. 8, 1982.

The official weekend snow total for Anchorage was 6.4 inches. The heaviest snow was recorded in the Susitna Valley, where many areas saw 1 to 2 feet of snow.

This storm has moved east with the area seeing dry conditions most of Monday, however much of the snow and ice remain on the roads and temperatures will stay below freezing heading into Tuesday.

The next storm to Southcentral is already on the way, first bringing clouds and high winds to Anchorage late Tuesday followed by a wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures warm into the middle part of the week.

