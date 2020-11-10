Potters, fiber artists create online auction to support Downtown Soup Kitchen

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 has put a damper on many facets of life, including the places where artists can sell or even donate their work. The pandemic has put people like Janie Odgers, a local potter, in a bind.

“Part of it with quilters and potters is, we are used to donating all the time, our work, and this year we really haven’t been able to," Odgers said.

COVID-19 has canceled craft fairs and charity events, but it hasn’t killed the creative spirit. Odgers said, if anything, the inventory in her Anchorage studio has grown.

“You can have a ton of bowls but what do you do with them at the end of the day? I mean, your friends only want so many!”

Odger’s friend, Gail Ramsay, felt similarly. Ramsay is a quilter who, after making hundreds of masks to give away, knew she too wanted to do something more.

“You know you can give money and that’s great,” Ramsay said. “But when you give a quilt or something that you made, you are giving part of yourself [and] that’s what we need to do.”

The pair collaborated with artist friends to create an online auction where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Downtown Soup Kitchen Hope Center, a favored charity of a fellow potter who passed away.

More than 30 artists donated pieces. Odgers is hoping people go to see the work in-person since it’s being displayed at downtown galleries. She’s also hoping they stay to do holiday shopping and support local businesses downtown which may be struggling.

“The galleries support the artists, so we need to support them like they support us,” Odgers said. “That’s what makes us a community, we support each other.”

