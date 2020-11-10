Advertisement

Sec. of State Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is brushing aside results of last week’s presidential election showing that President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term.

Pompeo told reporters Tuesday with a grin that the “transition” to a second Trump term would be “smooth,” but later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality. Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Pompeo ignored results showing that Biden had won the election, and he also dismissed as “ridiculous” questions about whether the U.S. had lost credibility as a judge of other countries' election because of Trump’s unproven claims of fraud at the polls.

"There will be a smooth transition to second Trump administration, " Pompeo said with a chuckle, before reverting to a more nuanced response. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes.”

He said the “world should have every confidence” that the State Department is “successful today” and that it will be “successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20 a minute after noon.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Modified mask mandate takes effect Monday for Anchorage
JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base
465 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Photo from Lower Kuskokwim School District website
Former Bethel elementary school principal pleads guilty to attempting to persuade child to engage in sexual activitiy
The Anchorage School District logo at the district's headquarters in Anchorage
ASD cancels return to in-person learning

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reacts to election results
There have been two reports of the lid coming off, although no one has been hurt.
Yeti recalls 250,000 travel mugs for lid burning hazard
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Final weeks of historic hurricane season bring new storms
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case on the validity of the Affordable Care Act...
Supreme Court hears ACA arguments