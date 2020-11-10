Trump’s voter fraud allegations likely to have little impact on outcome, strategists say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past several days, President Donald Trump has spread accusations of voter fraud, his legal team has filed numerous lawsuits, though many have already been dismissed for lack of evidence.

Monday evening Attorney General William Barr authorized the Department of Justice to probe election fraud claims if they exist.

"There’s three responses to Trump’s allegations,” Political Strategist Jim Lottsfeldt said. “The people on the left and media are saying no, there’s zero evidence of voting fraud, that’s not true. There’s Republicans who say that may be true, we better investigate it, and then there’s a healthy amount of Republicans that are saying he said it, so, therefore, it’s true, and they’re stealing the election and the sky is falling.”

Another strategist, Art Hackney, who works for Republican candidates, says that the president’s claims are no different than claims made by Democrats after previous elections.

“It isn’t the president as much as it is there are some of the most respected lawyers in our country who say we need to take a look at some of these allegations. Some of them appear to have a lot of merit,” Hackney said. “There’s enormous numbers of votes that came in after votes already had to be received, and they were obviously votes that came after the end date of when you could vote. The question is, ‘does it change an election?’ but you need to look at it because that shouldn’t happen.”

Hackney says that while a closer examination may or may not influence the outcome of the election, giving the ballots closer scrutiny is good for democracy.

“It’s just matter perfecting our union. It may or may not influence things, it probably won’t in terms of Trump, but it doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be done,” Hackney said.

While Republican elected leaders have taken stances in varying levels of support of the president’s accusations, both strategists say any position taken on the president’s assertions of voter fraud is unlikely to influence a politician’s political future.

“Let’s just go back 20 years. There would definitely be impacts if you sort of getting caught in a lie, or to be more charitable, if you just exaggerate so much to inflate your position when the facts don’t support it. There would be consequences, people wouldn’t take you as credible. However, Trump has changed the game for Republicans. He hasn’t changed the rules for Democrats or independents, but for Republicans, it’s actually acceptable to tell mistruths if they are in service of Trump, and I actually think they sort of lie with impunity now," Lottsfeldt said. “The question is, if this was to go on and on and on, does it infect our whole body politic where just nothing gets done nationwide? So far, I think we’re going to revert back to normal, come the swearing-in, but I guess it’s a possibility we won’t, and that we’ll just be at each other’s throats continually. I hope that’s not the case.”

