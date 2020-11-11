4 new deaths, 493 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is reporting another four COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday after Alaska saw its highest daily death total since the pandemic began on Tuesday with eight new deaths.

Initial data on the Department of Health and Social Services COVID-19 dashboard shows the four new deaths are reported alongside 493 COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and nonresidents.

The new deaths bring the state total of COVID-19 deaths to 96. Since COVID-19 cases were reported in Alaska, 523 people have been hospitalized. An additional 101 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another 16 are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Seven of those patients are on a ventilator.

The DHSS hospital capacity dashboard shows there are 45 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department hospital capacity dashboard’s indicator for adult ICU beds is in the green with 25 beds available but the indicator for adult inpatient beds is in the red with only 90 out of 504 beds available.

Most of the cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 215 cases in Anchorage, one in Chugiak, 13 in Eagle River and one in Girdwood. Cases in the Bethel Census Area continue to surge with 20 new cases in Bethel and 27 new cases in surrounding areas.

DHSS is also reporting seven new nonresident cases. Two were reported in Anchorage, one in the Valdez-Cordova Census Area, one in Fairbanks, one in the Northwest Arctic Borough and two in Juneau.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 230

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 66

Kodiak: Five

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: One

Healy: One

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 12

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 69

Nome Census Area: One

North Slope Borough: 14

Northwest Arctic Borough: Three

Juneau: 12

Metlakatla: One

Sitka: Three

Aleutians East Borough: One

Aleutians West Census Area: One

Bethel Census Area: 47

Dillingham Census Area: Five

Kusilvak Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial data from the DHSS. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.