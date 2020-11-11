Alaskans remember service members on Veterans Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday, millions of Americans will remember service members past and present on Veterans Day.

Alaska’s congressional delegation took to social media to share a few words and honor service members of every branch.

Sen. Dan Sullivan posted on Facebook saying, “Today, we thank the brave men and women who answered the call to serve and protect our country, including the many thousands of veterans we are so fortunate to have in Alaska.”

Today, we thank the brave men and women who answered the call to serve and protect our country, including the many... Posted by Senator Dan Sullivan on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Sen. Lisa Murkowski wrote on Twitter, “As we celebrate #VeteransDay, I encourage everyone to find their own way to honor the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve. Veterans have sacrificed their safety, their time, and so much more in the name of America’s freedom and protection.”

As we celebrate #VeteransDay, I encourage everyone to find their own way to honor the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve. Veterans have sacrificed their safety, their time, and so much more in the name of America’s freedom and protection. pic.twitter.com/L21TitnBZP — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) November 11, 2020

Rep. Don Young posted on Facebook saying in part, “Please take a moment to join me in thanking our veterans – in Alaska and across the country – for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our freedom.”

Alaskans can share photos of their favorite veterans with Alaska’s News Source here.

The first Veterans Day was observed in November 1919, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day.

The day didn’t become an official holiday until October 1938 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.