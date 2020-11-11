Anchorage Veterans Court adapts to continue serving veterans during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What is already an untraditional in-court experience has strayed even further from the norm this year, as the Anchorage Veterans Court program has continued to serve veterans during the pandemic by moving to primarily telephonic and virtual hearings.

The therapeutic court offers veterans who are charged with a crime an opportunity to participate in a several-month program that involves therapy, treatment and mentoring, often in lieu of jail time.

Under normal circumstances, it involves a weekly court appearance in front of Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace, who has presided over Anchorage Veterans Court since 2010.

“Other than the fact that there’s not a lot of in-person contact — obviously, the courtrooms, for the most part, are closed, we do everything telephonic with regards to Veterans Court — all the same treatment that was offered before the pandemic is still offered,” Wallace said during an interview on Wednesday.

While pre-pandemic gatherings in court each week provided an additional layer of structure to the program, Wallace said the accountability is still there — participants must stay on track, or face sanctions.

The duration of the program can vary from nine to 18 months, according to Wallace. He credits the required therapy and treatment for the program’s high success rate.

According to a release from the Alaska Court System, 84% of Anchorage Veterans Court graduates have remained crime-free and out of prison.

“The model is, you should have made a few changes in your life. You probably have reconciled with your family, with your children, and you have a better perspective,” Wallace explained. “And I think that’s why it’s successful, because we’ve gotten into your brain a little bit and you’ve processed what brought you here and hopefully you’ve dealt with the issues that brought you to court.”

Currently, the program is operating at half capacity, with just 15 veterans participating. It can accommodate up to 30 veterans at a time.

Wallace said it is possible outreach has slowed during the pandemic, as attorneys have had fewer opportunities to speak to their clients face to face. He also said that sometimes veterans are reluctant to accept the help.

“This is a great program,” he said. “If you want help, please contact your attorney and just mention veterans court and we’ll get you the help that you need because veterans court doesn’t provide veterans with anything they’re not already entitled to.”

According to the release from the court system, the court works closely with the Veterans Administration to identify candidates and track their progress.

“The VA provides treatment services including substance use, mental health, and cognitive behavioral therapy,” the release states.

Anchorage Veterans Court, established in 2004, has served more than 366 veterans. The program accepts veterans who face criminal charges and are eligible for VA benefits.

More information about Anchorage Veterans Court can be found here.

