Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:27 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 new deaths, 531 new COVID-19 cases
JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base
Anchorage School Board to consider delaying school year
Some of Alaska's absentee ballots will start being counted Tuesday with the first set of...
Alaska races could shift as absentee ballots start being counted Tuesday
gavel
4 men indicted after robbing Anchorage’s Granny’s Guns and shooting at police

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, and other PPE holds a tablet...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County...
US deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day