CIC names All-Conference volleyball standouts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Dimond High School volleyball team’s defeat of South High School in the Cook Inlet Conference Championships, the CIC named its first, second and honorable mention All-Conference Team members, ten of whom played for either team.

With the win, the Dimond Lynx capped off an undefeated season, beating its in-conference rival South on Saturday to take the 2020 title. Head Coach Kim Lauwers, of Dimond, earned coach of the year honors.

Below are this year’s All-Conference student-athlete honorees:

First Team All-CIC

Judith Utuga, Bartlett (12)

Loralynna Atafua, Bartlett (12)

Kadyn Osborne, Dimond (12)

Larssen Anderson, Dimond (12)

Khadijah Morgan, East (12)

Precilla Fagafaga, East (12)

Cami Houser, South (12)

Hanna Henrie, South (11)

Hazel Allen, West (11)

Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, West (12)

Second Team

Zaysharae Malia-Hughes, Bartlett (12)

Katelyn Hall, Chugiak (12)

Sara Moore, Chugiak (12)

Kimmie Roth, Dimond (12)

Jazzy Golly, Dimond (12)

Chloie Garber, Eagle River (12)

Elizabeth Ruehle, Eagle River (12)

Hannah Lentfur, Service (12)

Madi Trawick, South (12)

Kylie Hurd, South (12)

All-CIC Honorable Mention

Sinalynn Roberts, Bartlett (11)

Mykenzie Dexter, Chugiak (12)

Areanna Vreeland, Dimond (12)

Tristhy Tulabot, East (12)

Abrianna Phinney, Eagle River (12)

Morgan Palmer, Service (12)

Emma McMillan, South (12)

Hillary Medina, West (11)

Coach of the Year

Kim Lauwers, Dimond

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.