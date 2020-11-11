Advertisement

CIC names All-Conference volleyball standouts

CIC Lynx Wolverines
By Beth Verge
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Dimond High School volleyball team’s defeat of South High School in the Cook Inlet Conference Championships, the CIC named its first, second and honorable mention All-Conference Team members, ten of whom played for either team.

With the win, the Dimond Lynx capped off an undefeated season, beating its in-conference rival South on Saturday to take the 2020 title. Head Coach Kim Lauwers, of Dimond, earned coach of the year honors.

Below are this year’s All-Conference student-athlete honorees:

First Team All-CIC

  • Judith Utuga, Bartlett (12)
  • Loralynna Atafua, Bartlett (12)
  • Kadyn Osborne, Dimond (12)
  • Larssen Anderson, Dimond (12)
  • Khadijah Morgan, East (12)
  • Precilla Fagafaga, East (12)
  • Cami Houser, South (12)
  • Hanna Henrie, South (11)
  • Hazel Allen, West (11)
  • Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, West (12)

Second Team

  • Zaysharae Malia-Hughes, Bartlett (12)
  • Katelyn Hall, Chugiak (12)
  • Sara Moore, Chugiak (12)
  • Kimmie Roth, Dimond (12)
  • Jazzy Golly, Dimond (12)
  • Chloie Garber, Eagle River (12)
  • Elizabeth Ruehle, Eagle River (12)
  • Hannah Lentfur, Service (12)
  • Madi Trawick, South (12)
  • Kylie Hurd, South (12)

All-CIC Honorable Mention

  • Sinalynn Roberts, Bartlett (11)
  • Mykenzie Dexter, Chugiak (12)
  • Areanna Vreeland, Dimond (12)
  • Tristhy Tulabot, East (12)
  • Abrianna Phinney, Eagle River (12)
  • Morgan Palmer, Service (12)
  • Emma McMillan, South (12)
  • Hillary Medina, West (11)

Coach of the Year

  • Kim Lauwers, Dimond

