CIC names All-Conference volleyball standouts
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the Dimond High School volleyball team’s defeat of South High School in the Cook Inlet Conference Championships, the CIC named its first, second and honorable mention All-Conference Team members, ten of whom played for either team.
With the win, the Dimond Lynx capped off an undefeated season, beating its in-conference rival South on Saturday to take the 2020 title. Head Coach Kim Lauwers, of Dimond, earned coach of the year honors.
Below are this year’s All-Conference student-athlete honorees:
First Team All-CIC
- Judith Utuga, Bartlett (12)
- Loralynna Atafua, Bartlett (12)
- Kadyn Osborne, Dimond (12)
- Larssen Anderson, Dimond (12)
- Khadijah Morgan, East (12)
- Precilla Fagafaga, East (12)
- Cami Houser, South (12)
- Hanna Henrie, South (11)
- Hazel Allen, West (11)
- Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, West (12)
Second Team
- Zaysharae Malia-Hughes, Bartlett (12)
- Katelyn Hall, Chugiak (12)
- Sara Moore, Chugiak (12)
- Kimmie Roth, Dimond (12)
- Jazzy Golly, Dimond (12)
- Chloie Garber, Eagle River (12)
- Elizabeth Ruehle, Eagle River (12)
- Hannah Lentfur, Service (12)
- Madi Trawick, South (12)
- Kylie Hurd, South (12)
All-CIC Honorable Mention
- Sinalynn Roberts, Bartlett (11)
- Mykenzie Dexter, Chugiak (12)
- Areanna Vreeland, Dimond (12)
- Tristhy Tulabot, East (12)
- Abrianna Phinney, Eagle River (12)
- Morgan Palmer, Service (12)
- Emma McMillan, South (12)
- Hillary Medina, West (11)
Coach of the Year
- Kim Lauwers, Dimond
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.