Election workers end first day of absentee ballot counting by reviewing thousands of ballots

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 9:30 Tuesday morning election workers at the Division of Elections Office in Anchorage began feeding their first ballots through the electronic scanners to be counted.

So far the Anchorage office has received more than 50,000 absentee ballots in the mail, with more arriving every day, according to Elections Supervisor Julie Husmann. By 4:30 p.m. workers had counted 16,000 of the Anchorage ballots, even so, “there’s no way we can get them all counted today,” said Husmann.

Husmann has doubled her staff and said workers have been busy since a week before the election reviewing early absentee ballots. But they had to wait for the polls to close to compare voter registers and make sure people hadn’t voted twice. Husmann said, on a few occasions, people did.

“We have found some duplicate voters,” she said. “People that maybe did a by-mail ballot and then they went to the polls.”

In that case, she said both ballots were discarded. It’s the kind of thing that election observers are on the lookout for too. Josh Walton, an official observer with the Republican Party, said things seemed to be going smoothly on Tuesday.

“I haven’t noticed anything that would give cause for any sort of concern,” he said.

Katherine Pfeiffer, observer for the Democratic Party agreed.

“Very much on the up and up, and if there ever is a question, those questions are answered.”

Husmann said election workers are doing their best to get through the ballots. She expected they’d be counting every single day up until the deadline on Nov. 18.

