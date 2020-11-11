First batch of Alaska absentee ballots see some state races flip, but over 106,000 ballots still to be counted

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Division of Elections has posted its first batch of absentee ballot results one week after Election Day. Some races for the Alaska Legislature have flipped and some statewide races have slightly tightened.

Results from roughly 50,000 outstanding ballots were posted just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Division of Elections still has to count and post results from at least 106,000 ballots.

The division said another set of results is expected to be posted later Tuesday evening.

Absentee ballots can keep arriving into the division until Nov. 18 if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and posted from outside the U.S.

After the first set of outstanding ballot results were posted Tuesday evening, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan maintained a 22 percentage point lead against independent Dr. Al Gross for the U.S. Senate.

The race tightened by five points with roughly 30% of the total Alaska vote still to be counted. The Gross campaign said by email that the race is still too close to call, but he would need to win over three-quarters of the remaining ballots to win the Senate race.

The race for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives tightened, too. Republican Rep. Don Young had been ahead by 26 percentage points, but that dropped to 18 points when Tuesday’s results were announced.

Galvin would need to win just under three-quarters of the remaining ballots to be elected to Congress.

Six state Democratic incumbents had been trailing against their challengers, but five have pulled ahead in a “blue shift” from absentee ballots.

Some of those races saw big swings, including for Anchorage Democratic Rep. Chris Tuck, who was 14 percentage points behind but is now five percentage points ahead. Sitka Democratic Rep. Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins' is still behind, but House District 35 did not count any outstanding ballots on Tuesday.

Both ballot measures saw races tighten. The yes campaign for Ballot Measure 1 shaved off three percentage points but is still trailing by roughly 50,000 votes.

Ballot Measure 2, which would implement a ranked-choice voting system in Alaska, is seven percentage points behind. The race tightened by four percentage points. The yes campaign would need to win over 60% of the remaining ballots to see the initiative become law.

As of Tuesday evening, a majority of outstanding ballots from Fairbanks and North Pole have been counted. Ballots from multiple districts in Anchorage, on the Kenai Peninsula, from parts of Southeast Alaska and across Western Alaska still need to be counted.

