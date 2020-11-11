Advertisement

Landslide occurs along Barry Arm of Prince William Sound

(KALB)
By Malia Barto
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:13 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large landslide along the Barry Arm of the Prince William Sound has shown renewed movement in new satellite images.

Since active monitoring of the landslide began in May, this is the first detected movement. Satellite imagery was compared with more recent satellite data to recognize the movement. The U.S. Geological Survey measured 8 inches of downslope creep between Oct. 9-Oct. 24.

Landslides are unpredictable. There are no current signs of landslide failure or tsunamis reported by the National Tsunami Warning Center, but a press release from the Department of Natual Resources reminds communities in Prince William Sound to “remain vigilant.”

“We ask that everyone continue to avoid this part of Prince William Sound,” said Alaska’s Division of Geological and Geophysical Surveys Director Steve Masterman. “We take this threat seriously and encourage those in the Sound to have a plan in case of tsunami.”

Geologists and geophysicists are concerned a future large landslide into the Harriman Fjord could pose a tsunami threat to local communities, but an interagency science team is monitoring the situation.

