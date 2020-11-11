Meet The Creator: @lukekonarzewski from Instagram

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska can be described in many words. Beautiful, breathtaking and free are most likely the top three. If you been keeping up with this series, you know that here we talk to creators, mainly photographers so far, about why they decided to start documenting Alaska and the sights it has to offer.

For this entry, let’s meet photographer Luke Konarzewski who is from the Lower 48 but lives in Palmer, Alaska now.

Konarzewski says photography kinda just happened in his life.

A friend needed a ride and the two made a trade: a camera for passage back home.

“Long story short, I had a crazy hitchhiker friend who came up here who was also a photographer. In exchange for gas money on the drive down to the Lower 48 from Alaska, he gave me my first DLSR camera," Konarzewski said.

