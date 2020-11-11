Rain showers for the area as well as 60 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy on Wednesday in Anchorage with 15 mph winds, 60 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and a high of 37 degrees. Wednesday night with cloudy skies, a 50% chance of rain transitioning into snow, 10 mph winds, 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as temperatures drop down to 29 degrees. Cloudy on Thursday in Anchorage with a 60% chance of snow and a high of 32 degrees. Thursday night with mostly cloudy skies and 15 mph winds, temperatures drop down to 29 degrees. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy for Friday with light winds and a high of 30 degrees.

Storms have moved in from the Bering Sea (last night) that will bring warmer air, rain, snow, a rain-snow mix and wind gusts to much of the Kenai Peninsula, Prince William Sound, Anchorage and the Matanuska Valley on Wednesday. The flow of warm air will bring more rain than anything else through the bays, Prince William Sound coastal areas, and the western Kenai Peninsula. As for the Anchorage Bowl and Matanuska Valley, precipitation could start as a rain-snow mix turning to rain as temperatures continue to warm during the day on Wednesday. These storms will move inland and across Prince William Sound by Wednesday afternoon. Gulf winds will be around 30-40 mph in the next couple of days before the storm and winds start to weaken Friday evening.

Temperatures will start to trend downward Thursday into Friday as colder air pushes down from north of the Talkeetna Mountains and heads south into the Chugach Mountains and east into the Wrangell Mountains. Over Kodiak, Kamishak Bay and the Barren Islands, breezy conditions will linger through at least Friday afternoon.

For the extended forecast, Saturday through Tuesday, on Saturday high pressure developing over Siberia will extend into the far western Bering Sea. Cold air in front of this high pressure will push down from the north and into the Bering Sea, the Aleutian Islands and western coastal areas of the state of Alaska. This cold airflow out of the north will bring widespread snow showers across the Bering Sea, Aleutian Islands and western coastal areas along with gusty winds, especially through the mountain gaps and gaps in the Aleutian Islands.

On Monday, this cold airflow out of the north will weaken and get pushed back by storms moving in from the west. Storm systems will push in from the far western Aleutian Islands with airflow out of the south, winds out of the south along with warmer airflow. While another round of colder air and storms will push towards the Bering Strait on Monday.

Other than a few snow showers along the northern Gulf Coast, the weekend will be fairly quiet across the Alaska Mainland through the weekend. Skies will be clear with temperatures a few degrees below average (Mid-November in Anchorage 27/15 with 5 rain/snow days).

For Monday and Tuesday, low-pressure storms will sit in the Gulf, while high pressure looks to park over the Alaskan Mainland. This setup should result in mostly dry weather, with the noticeable weather being occasional strong winds along the northern Gulf Coast due to the cold air in the Copper River Basin as well as the pull on the high to the north and the low to the south.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.