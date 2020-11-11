Advertisement

Republican Dan Sullivan re-elected in Alaska Senate race

By Associated Press
Nov. 11, 2020
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has been re-elected to the U.S. Senate. The Republican Sullivan defeated Al Gross, an independent who won the Democratic primary.

The race was determined too early to call on Election Day with a large number of outstanding absentee ballots. State election officials began counting more than 150,000 absentee and other ballots on Tuesday. Sullivan was first elected to the seat in 2014 when he defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Begich. The race that attracted outside attention with control of the Senate at stake.

The result in Alaska means that control of the Senate won’t be decided until January Senate runoffs are held in Georgia. 

