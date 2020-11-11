Roadkill salvage program suspended due to economic toll of COVID-19 pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Moose Federation’s salvage operations are being suspended after the organization saw a decrease in membership and lack of funding.

AMF is a nonprofit, and its Wildlife Salvage Program is run by the Alaska State Wildlife Troopers. Through the program, AMF delivers wildlife roadkill to charities in various communities in a move to fight for food security.

One of the main reasons to halt the operation is many members can no longer afford to pay for the service due to the economic repercussions of COVID-19.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and the number of people unable to afford memberships, AMF is unable to fund the resources necessary to operate,” AMF said in a Facebook post.

Moving forward, AMF says it will no longer be accepting new memberships or renewing expired memberships. It will also start processing refunds for active memberships over the next 60 days.

