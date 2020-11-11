Advertisement

Roadkill salvage program suspended due to economic toll of COVID-19 pandemic

FILE--In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in...
FILE--In this Nov. 1, 2013, file photo, a car stops to allow a moose to cross Westpark Drive in Anchorage, Alaska. Moose killed by cars and truck along the Alaska road system are salvaged and donated to people on the Alaska State Troopers' "charity list" but the Alaska Moose Federation says all or parts of three moose killed recently have been stolen before they could be picked up and delivered for processing. (AP Photo/Dan Joling, file)(Dan Joling | AP)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:49 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Moose Federation’s salvage operations are being suspended after the organization saw a decrease in membership and lack of funding.

AMF is a nonprofit, and its Wildlife Salvage Program is run by the Alaska State Wildlife Troopers. Through the program, AMF delivers wildlife roadkill to charities in various communities in a move to fight for food security.

One of the main reasons to halt the operation is many members can no longer afford to pay for the service due to the economic repercussions of COVID-19.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and the number of people unable to afford memberships, AMF is unable to fund the resources necessary to operate,” AMF said in a Facebook post.

Dear Members and AMF Supporters, Thank you for your patronage and support over these many years. We love the AMF...

Posted by Alaska Moose Federation on Monday, November 2, 2020

Moving forward, AMF says it will no longer be accepting new memberships or renewing expired memberships. It will also start processing refunds for active memberships over the next 60 days.

