Trump wins Alaska, gains 3 additional electoral votes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - President Donald Trump has won the state of Alaska and its three electoral votes on Wednesday.

The race against Democrat Joe Biden was too early to call on Election Day because more than 150,000 absentee and other ballots had not been counted by the state. Officials with the Division of Elections began counting those ballots on Tuesday. The three electoral votes will not change the outcome of the presidential race, which Trump lost to Biden. Trump has not conceded.

Alaska hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson won the state in 1964.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.