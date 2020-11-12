478 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 478 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Thursday. The cases come as Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent out an emergency alert to warn Alaskans of escalating COVID-19 cases.

Since COVID-19 cases were first identified, Alaska has reported 96 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 21,812 cases in residents and nonresidents. The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard states 530 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 100 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Eight of those patients are currently on a ventilator.

The DHSS hospital capacity dashboard lists both adult inpatient and adult intensive care unit beds in the green with 44 ICU beds available in Alaska. The Anchorage Health Department lists its adult inpatient bed capacity in the red with only 63 out of 510 beds available. AHD says there are currently 56 ICU beds open.

Alaska is at a high alert level for having over 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The Bethel Census Area continues to face high levels of COVID-19 transmission with 26 new cases reported on Thursday. Most of the new cases were reported in the Municipality of Anchorage with 275 in Anchorage, three in Chugiak, 13 in Eagle River and two in Girdwood. Only one new nonresident case was reported Thursday, but DHSS says their location is not known.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 293

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 41

Kodiak Island Borough: Three

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 41

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: Two

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 40

Nome Census Area: One

North Slope Borough: Six

Northwest Arctic Borough: Three

Haines Borough: One

Juneau: Eight

Ketchikan: Two

Sitka: Three

Aleutians West Census Area: One

Bethel Census Area: 26

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: Two

Dillingham Census Area: One

Kusilvak Census Area: Three

