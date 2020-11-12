Alaska industry members watch closely as more states pass marijuana laws

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As millions of Americans watched the election map turn blue and red, some states got greener in 2020. After a number of states passed new legislation further legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana, industry members in Alaska are, to some degree, celebrating and eagerly watching what’s next.

Alaska legalized cannabis in 2015. After this election, there are only six states that have passed zero laws to decriminalize or legalize pot. Now, many industry members here are wondering how far away federal legalization could be.

The recent states that legalized are exciting to most Alaskan industry members because it means that people around the country are getting rid of stigmas and accepting cannabis. Fewer people are going to go to jail “for something that really shouldn’t have been cause for incarceration in the first place,” according to Lacy Wilcox, president of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association.

“Every time another state legalizes, it just adds strength to what we’ve been fighting for,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox pointed out that legalization and decriminalization are two very different things that can affect the industry differently. She said industry members generally don’t want people getting in trouble for cannabis — decriminalization. However, she said legalization could come with a slew of new processes to adapt to.

Wilcox said federal legalization could pave the way for more federal taxes on top of the already high state taxes for being in the cannabis business. Additionally, it could mean that big national corporations could use their high cash supplies to muscle their way to the top of the industry, over the mom and pop shops that Alaska cannabis businesses are.

That’s what Lisa Coates at Herban Extracts in Kenai is concerned about.

“It’s all about money for the big business,” she said, “you know, we got into this business to make a living, but also to do good. We want it to be a service to the people.”

Coates' business is a manufacturing facility. They take cannabis and turn it into concentrated oils that can be eaten or inhaled as a vapor. Coates said she’s passionate about the medicinal aspects of the plant, which is why she put over a million dollars into starting her industry.

Now that more people will be able to get that medicine, she’s happy about the states that legalized it in 2020 but is very cautious about federal legalization. She doesn’t feel that they could compete with a corporation like Walmart if it was able to start selling pot.

In Anchorage, Dankorage owner Lily Bosshart feels differently about the federal legalization gates being closer to opening.

“I can’t be scared of competition,” she said. “There’s competition in every sphere currently. So I encourage that to a certain point, competition will lead to cheaper packaging, competition will lead to cheaper advertising, cheaper everything for us which translates to cheaper prices for the customer.”

As a dispensary, Bosshart said she doesn’t have to pay as many taxes as a cultivator. Neither does Coates as a manufacturer. Therefore, both of them could potentially benefit from federal legalization because they could buy the plants and products needed to do business at a cheaper price from the Lower 48.

Coates said she would rather keep it local, Bosshart likes the idea of expanding. Wilcox said the industry in Alaska is fairly split between those mindsets.

Right now, it’s too soon to tell what will happen after this election. Working with lawmakers regularly, Wilcox shared what she thinks is likely to happen.

“I think we’re more likely going to see a state’s recognition bill passed, which there are a couple drafts of something similar to like a state’s rights act," she said. "Where each state who’s chosen to legalize would also have the structure for the commercial manufacturer grow and sale of the product.”

She thinks that politicians in D.C. will more likely allow states to govern their own pot laws and industries and keep federal regulation out of it. Her hope is that outcome along with full federal decriminalization.

“So that no matter where in the country you are, you get pulled over and you’ve got a joint in your pocket whether you’re in California or Texas, you’re going to be treated the same," she said.

All of these outcomes are not set in stone. With the new laws being passed around the country, Coates, Bosshart and Wilcox all expressed that their greatest desire to come of them is that they’ll be able to do fair banking and get tax deductions for their business like other small businesses get.

