Alaska Rep. Don Young announces he has COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s sole representative in the U.S. House says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rep. Don Young, a Republican, made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska, and ask for privacy at this time. May God Bless Alaska,” Young said in the tweet.

The announcement comes only one day after the Associated Press called the race for U.S. House in Young’s favor. This will be Young’s 25th term in office and he did it by defeating two-time challenger Alyse Galvin. He is the longest-serving member of the current congress and was elected to the seat in 1973 after a special election.

When COVID-19 cases were first reported in Alaska in March, Young faced some criticism for calling COVID-19 the “beer virus” to a group of seniors in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

On March 26, Young released a video message about COVID-19 where he said, “Weeks ago, I did not fully grasp the severity of this crisis, but clearly we are in the midst of an urgent public health emergency."

Young is 87 and part of an age demographic that is most at risk with COVID-19.

Young’s announcement comes hours after Gov. Mike Dunleavy sent out a statewide SMS emergency alert warning Alaskans of escalating COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Services reports 96 people have died with COVID-19 and a total of 21,812 cases have been reported in residents and nonresidents.

