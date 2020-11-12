Arson suspected in North Pole house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say arson is suspected in a house fire that happened Nov. 1.

Troopers say on that day just before 8 a.m. the North Star Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pueblo Street in North Pole.

“A Deputy Fire Marshal from Fairbanks responded and conducted an origin and cause investigation," wrote troopers in an online dispatch. "The fire was classified as Incendiary.”

AST says no one was hurt or killed but the damage to the property is estimated at over $20,000.

Troopers are asking anyone with information to call DFM Kyle Carrington at 907-451-5200 or at kyle.carrington@alaska.gov.

